Tips to help you find a better LMS

Okay. So, you’ve finally decided to replace your old LMS system with a new one. Newer Learning Management Systems (LMS) keep entering the market. Every second day, you’ll be able to find an innovative LMS. Companies keep churning out Elearning systems that are both user friendly and cost effective. The extent of competition within the Elearning market is intense. Looking at the cut-throat competition, it certainly would not be wrong to state that there’s no dearth of options for the customers.

In order to make their presence felt, developers keep experimenting in order to make the LMS appear stand out. The idea is to keep on adding Extra Value Propositions (EVP). At times, in a bid to make the LMS a bit too simplistic and user-friendly, developers tend to overdo things. Providing customers with affordable LMS solutions should form the heart of a developer’s work.

Simply put, the choice-making process has become quite complicated for the end user. At times, having too many choices is bound to make you feel a bit perplexed and overwhelmed. You can get in touch with some developer friends of yours ( if you have any) in order to get an insight into the various types and kinds of LMS available in the market.

If you do not have friends in the Elearning sector, then these pointers will certainly help you in your bid to choose the right LMS:

1. Get in touch with your company’s Elearning team

Your company’s development team is bound to have an idea about the various types and kinds of LMS hat keep floating around in the market. Also, they have a good idea about all the necessary features that an LMS should have. They’ll be able to clarify all the doubts that might fly into your head out of nowhere. Mostly, veteran Elearning professionals go for advanced LMS types, while the beginners prefer simplistic (basic) models. The ones with a robust set of features offer better creative freedom. Also, the cost aspect has to be taken into consideration. Your budget will have a major role to play in the selection process.

2. Undertake research regarding the various support services

This one is really important. You got to keep an eye on the various kinds of support services available. The beginning won’t be all that difficult, but you still need to be wise. Finding LMS with support services that help you get rid of the glitches is definitely a great idea. At times, even the most user-friendly Learning Management systems can pose challenges. Going on a user feedback and discussion forum is yet another great way of asking people for inputs. Here, you’d be able to contact experienced developers. These people will be able to give you valuable insights.

3. Use free trials and decide yourself

Ah, there is nothing like a free trial. In fact,a lot of Elearning developers provide users with trial versions of the software they create. Trial versions help users to get the look and feel of the software. From the developer’s perspective, it helps him to get input from the users around possible improvements.

4. Don’t go for the cheapest option

This point has been made quite frequently. Going for the cheapest option isn’t always the best idea. You need to buy an LMS that solves the purpose. Also, don’t go for the cheapest LMS just for the sake of saving a few bucks. If you end up buying a faulty LMS, then you might have to spend heavily on getting it updated every now and then.

To conclude

To top it all, buying an LMS requires a lot of patience. You cannot just go out there and buy whatever you come across. There won’t be a dearth of options, you just need to choose wisely.

