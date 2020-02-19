How calming and easier it gets when you can log on to wedding blogs and have your planning needs solved. These are wedding idea blogs that focus on everything wedding planning from vintage to the latest trends.

Couples are now armed with as much information, tips and guides to help them plan better. A timely intervention in a generation of millennials when everything is now full scale digital. From the tiniest details like wedding nail styles to the biggest details like venues, see our top wedding blogs.

Wedding Forward

It’s no surprise that WeddingForward.com is our number one of all wedding inspiration blogs. It’s not biased because this blog has paid its dues. With over 668,000 followers on Pinterest and 1million followers on Instagram, it’s a one-stop spot for everything wedding.

WeddingForward covers a broad scope with over 1million photos from real weddings to inspire couples. From nails to decor ideas, attire, venues, rings, hairstyles, themes, destinations, useful bits of advice, and tips, etc. If you’re looking for vows, wishes, speeches, songs, etc. This place is your plug.

It doesn’t stop with the glitz as this blog is well dedicated to helping couples through wedding budget creations. This is arguably one among wedding blog websites that will break down your planning through checklists and timelines. Wedding Forward plans with you even into the honeymoon phase.

This blog stands out because it doesn’t focus on only the bride. It caters to the groom and same-sex couples too. It leverages expert input to keep couples abreast of wedding estimates and what’s obtainable at the moment. It’s like a big house that has everything you need to live in total splendor. You got Wedding Forward, you don’t need to go anywhere else for wedding planning.

100 Layer Cake

In a time where almost everyone wants a Pinterest worthy wedding theme, this blog is a breath of fresh air. All you’ll find here are real and useful wedding tips that couples can use. You’ll find applicable concepts that couples can use as it is.

There aren’t pictures made for modeling. And no caveat! Those things may not turn out as seen. Here, what you see is what you get which makes it an attraction site for intending couples. Nothing over the top, crazy stylized or larger than life in this zone. Over 300 thousand followers on Pinterest, 110 thousand on Facebook and 450 thousand on Instagram, they have left their print.

Style Me Pretty

This is one of the best wedding blogs that has been around for a while. 13 years on and StyleMePretty is still a force to reckon. Driving trends, impacting planners and couples alike, this blog makes its mark in the wedding industry.

Its staying power is the clear cut and clean simplicity that we’ve come to know it for. Again, their tailored niche towards aesthetics makes it a household name. Their attention to detail is enviable, the same as their specificity.

They boast of over 3million Facebook fans, 1.1 million Instagram fans and over 6million Pinterest followers. A look at this blog tells you who they are without the introduction. It’s dominated by soft pastel and cream colors. And the uncluttered nature makes it all refreshing.

Green Wedding Shoes

This is the hub for the unique and pleasantly unusual. Their niche is a tailored one with personalized details of the most untraditional weddings. They say that there’s no right way to have a wedding as the wedding is all about the couple.

They give couples who don’t dig the usual method, who are well wired to break tradition a place. They bring together unorthodox themes and offer a sanctuary for the unusual to find the most beautiful inspiration. And they have their audience with over 578 thousand followers on Instagram. They also have over 2 million followers on Pinterest and about 463 thousand followers on Facebook.

Wedding Chicks

The perfect word to associate this blog with is “human”. While they have a great grip on the glamorized aspects of weddings, they’re approachable and people-oriented. Their many photos and editorials center on people and weddings. The beautiful emotions and moments captured in raw form are what makes this blog stand out.

They’ve successfully blended the aesthetic and soulful parts of weddings. And a lot of people love this, with over 4 million lovers on Pinterest. They also boast an audience of 939 thousand on Instagram and 1.8 million Facebook followers. This blog helps you feel while enjoying the pomp and pageantry of real weddings and getting inspired.



There you have it! 5 top wedding blogs to keep you focused as you source materials for your wedding planning.

