Unfortunately, the entire world had to come to an indefinite standstill, at least up to when the COVID-19 pandemic will be solved. From the look of things and information from the World Health Organization, any close vaccine can be ready earliest from September up to sometime next year. That means another almost half a year to one-year restriction on movement and social gatherings in every state.

The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cancellation of many invents both at the national and international levels. The relief anyway is that technology can still help us hold some of these events, safely, and without breaking any social distancing regulations and policies. For instance, hosting a LiVe Virtual Campus is possible with online solutions like Tech-AdaptiKa that can host an event on a virtual venue and present similar learning and networking opportunities as real events.

Some of the real-life events that can still proceed with such online solution despite the lockdown include but aren’t limited to, the following:

Graduation ceremonies

If a graduation ceremony was scheduled for this year, it shouldn’t be postponed so that graduates can directly jump into employment after this pandemic and help rebuild the economy. Evidently, we will need skilled labor to take the world where it was headed economic-wise and political-wise before the pandemic.

Moreover, most institutions of higher learning have activated online classes for teaching and assessment. If students qualify, then they should be allowed to proceed with virtual graduation ceremonies. It also gives hope that one day things will go back to normal.

Professional shows

Professional shows shouldn’t be rescheduled because they are not only educative but also entertaining, especially during the lockdown period. Tickets can still be sold on online outlets, and the audience issued with a link to attend the shows virtually.

Conferences

All the companies that are effectively working remotely shouldn’t reschedule conferences by their leaders because they can virtually plan and attend. For instance, an industry discussing how it can readjust to the financial constraints fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic is essential and shouldn’t be rescheduled.

AGMs

Lastly, some companies are still working during this lockdown, and they are effectively doing that. Companies that encourage remote working have hardly been disrupted. Different companies have varying financial years, and if yours fall between now and the time COVID-19 lockdown comes to an end, you may still need to go ahead with the event. It can actually be the best way for a company to discuss its post-COVID-19 goals and approach to go back to its original position. AGM events can help prepare workers for the coming financial year because most employees are yet to be laid off.

Everyone is hoping that scientists will soon find a solution to dealing with this virus so that things revert to normal. However, things have to go on in the meantime. Don’t miss that planned event, especially if it is imperative to your life, and now that you have a solution to attend it virtually. Technology is here to make things easy for us. Let’s embrace it!