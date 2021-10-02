2020 was one of the most challenging years in recent memory for businesses around the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many organisations to implement remote working, and with remote working comes the challenge of keeping employees motivated and engaged for business leaders in 2021 and beyond.

Prioritise Your Team’s Mental Health

The pandemic hasn’t only caused havoc on people’s physical health, but also their mental health. And research suggests a strong correlation between mental health and productivity.

Business leaders can help their teams to maintain good mental health by allowing flexible work schedules, offering mental health days, and expanding their companies’ healthcare benefits programs.

Likewise, employees should be encouraged to draw a clear line between their personal lives and work. Offering mental and emotional support to your team will ultimately improve motivation and engagement.

Foster Open Communication

Managing employees remotely is challenging. It’s easy for employees to lose focus and get caught up in other things that are detrimental to their job performance. Now more than ever, it’s imperative to encourage open communication and anonymous feedback as your team works remotely.

Communication is arguably the most significant element of a productive team, and in light of the pandemic, business leaders have been forced to rethink how they communicate with their teams. Although you’ll be communicating more via virtual platforms than in person, the significance of frequent check-ins with employees individually shouldn’t be diminished.

Communication should be fostered since it’s the only way your team will feel understood and heard. It also enables you to collect feedback from employees and listen to their professional and personal needs and expectations.

Invest in New Technology

The pandemic has shown us that remote working can be successful for organizations of all shapes and sizes. However, the main challenge that remote working presents to corporate leaders is adopting and leveraging the technologies that enhance employees’ engagement as they work remotely.

As the shift to a digital workforce becomes more permanent, it’s time to invest in tools and technologies that bridge the gap between remote workers, and make workflow more efficient. Employees expect their remote workplace technology to be as straightforward and user-friendly as what they previously used in the office, and the digital workplace tools you invest in should be adaptable and easy to use.

Reassure Your Team

Nearly every company has witnessed an upheaval this past year, and your employees are likely feeling overwhelmed and burned out. Rather than allowing those feelings to fester, it’s best to reassure your employees by communicating consistently, and explaining the reason for each change you make. Reassurance and communication will boost their motivation and engagement, and possibly even reduce employee turnover.

Key Takeaways

Maintaining engagement while managing a remote team is both challenging, and critical. Employee engagement plays an integral role in sustaining your organization’s performance, and embracing new technologies can help you move the ball forward.