For some people, having a maze of cables behind their desk isn’t a problem. More organized individuals who prefer to have a neat and tidy workspace might prefer to have everything neatly arranged.

It helps to keep cables organized, especially if you need to change a device or unplug something. It can be a scary experience when you are trying to fathom out which wire is attached to each device.

Let’s look at some of the ways you can keep the cables neatly organized safely.

Back to Basics

The best way to sort out the loose wires behind your desk is to unplug everything. This makes it easier to work with, enabling you to plug each back in one at a time.

If you have a multiplug with many plug connections, arrange plugs on the left side of your desk with the same side on the multiplug. This helps you to minimize cross-wires and to eliminate a messy web of wiring.

It’s a good idea to fix the multiplug to the wall or the underside of your desk.

Wrap Cables Into Conduit

Conduit allows you to create an even neater environment because the cables will be hidden altogether. Check out some safe and effective products that are suitable for your office online.

One of the great things about using conduit is that you can run it along the floor where the wall and the floor meet. It’s a neat, clean, and safe way to keep cables secure and out of harm’s way.

Some people use velcro straps to bunch cables together, but you’re at risk for wires fraying, and it’s also a fire hazard.

Non-flammable, non-toxic conduit systems are one of the best, safest ways to keep fires away and your cables neatly tucked in a protective casing.

Put a Label on It

For the super-organized worker or IT specialist, you might like to add labels to each cable so that you know exactly what goes where. Be careful when you add tags because paper can be a fire hazard.

Light-colored masking tape is an excellent way to organize cables. Place a piece of tape around the wire at one point and label it clearly. This will save you time when you need to unplug something behind your desk.

Conclusion

Some of these ideas might be helpful for you, especially if you don’t have a dedicated IT staff member at work. They might seem like small hacks, but they can go a long way to creating a neat, tidy office environment and save you a lot of time when you need to grab your laptop cable and get to an urgent meeting.