E-Commerce is huge.

How huge?

So huge that in 2019, as high as 82 percent of UK households made online purchases within the preceding 12 months.

So huge that e-commerce has been the punchline of yo mama so fat jokes.

So huge that if you own any kind of business, big or small, you need to be involved in e-commerce.

Unfortunately, though, it isn’t as simple as just making a website.

Because no matter how great your website is, it won’t matter if nobody sees it.

To get people swarming to your e-commerce website, you’re going to need the right SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategy. Specifically, the right e-commerce SEO strategy.

Creating an e-commerce SEO strategy can be very overwhelming though, as it is far more complicated than just adding a few keywords and links.

That is why it might be helpful to look to a professional SEO agency for help with your e-commerce site.

E-commerce SEO specialists are experts in the complete search engine AND consumer optimisation of tons of e-commerce platforms and marketplace accounts, including:

Amazon

BigCommerce

eBay

Etsy

Facebook Marketplace

Shopify

Walmart

Wix

WordPress

Woo Commerce

Magneto

Drupal

Here is a look at their process that can help you get more traffic to your site and boost sales.

The Process

1. Discovery

This phase involves a complete assessment of your e-commerce site to see how it currently stands.

An agency will investigate core performance metrics, e-commerce marketing, sales management process, user experience and more.

Then, based on this information, will make a recommendation on what to do going forward.

2. Goal Setting

Having clear, tangible goals is extremely important in e-commerce SEO.

After getting a clearer picture of your website’s current e-commerce presence, an agency will then take its findings and what your business hopes to achieve to create new and updated goals.

Possible goals could be to increase organic traffic, get more quality visits, generate more leads and get more conversions.

3. Strategy

Using the goals created in the previous step, an SEO agency will determine which services and changes your company will need to get the most out of your e-commerce site.

Next is the creation of an e-commerce SEO strategy that is unique to your site and product/service, and designed specifically to increase traffic and to help your business grow.

4. Implementation

Once a strategy has been agreed upon, you can begin to implement it.

All of this work must ensure nothing negatively affects your customer’s experience,and should report back on everything they implement.

And you can be sure this won’t be a cheap fix. E-commerce SEO takes time.