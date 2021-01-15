Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the virus has already caused the death of almost 2 million people worldwide. But in record time, scientists have developed vaccines that are already being distributed in the United Kingdom. For now, nearly 1,5 million people have already been vaccinated in the country, and the number is only growing thanks to the recent achievements in biotechnology.

Investment platforms such as Lio Capital are key actors in the Covid-19 crisis as they act as a business focused on distress investments. Founded by Italian entrepreneur Francesco Marini, the company wasn’t caught by surprise by the pandemics because life sciences and health are already sectors that they have been investing in for years. According to Marini, what the Covid crisis caused was thus the possibility of making these industries what financial technology (fintech) has been for the last decade. In other words, most of the world’s investments will from now on be focused on these areas that proved to be so imperative during the pandemic.

The development of the vaccine against Covid-19 was undoubtedly a decisive boost, but, for Marini, the most amazing aspect was the speed with which it has arrived. It was this very achievement that made regulators change their own speed to embrace innovative solutions. Because science has been growing faster, the entrepreneur also stresses the need for institutions to keep up with the pace of technology.

“Before, in the test phase, one had to wait for the completion of phase 1 before one could start phase 2 and so on. Today, a subsequent phase can be started whilst the previous phase is still in progress, complying, of course, with specific and strict safety parameters,” explains Marini, who believes that such achievement “paves the way for a golden age of drug development and diagnostic technologies that will, over the next decade, dramatically improve people’s quality of life and increase their life expectancy.”

Born in Italy, but currently based in London, Francesco Marini holds a degree from Bocconi. His idea of entrepreneurship is inseparably linked to improving the quality of people’s lives. Still, the Lio Capital founder believes it is important to make your own enterprises a development of your own purpose. “An entrepreneur today has to start from the needs that he understands, that he feels are his own. If he does, it is very likely that the investment will be successful,” he says, adding that his ultimate goal is to improve quality of life by integrating technology into future solutions.