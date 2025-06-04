To say that these are curious times for the automotive industry would be something of an understatement. Manufacturers have been regulated towards producing zero emissions vehicles, but the market hasn’t moved with the wishes of the authorities. There’s money in convenience and EVs aren’t seen as convenient yet. People tend to buy cars on what if scenarios, rather than focussing on what they need them for 99% of the time. What if you need to drive to the Lake District? There’s anxiety around going electric just based on where you’ll charge the thing. That’s what I did with the Porsche Macan Electric.

The Macan has been a hugely significant car for Porsche. Since it arrived in 2015, more than 500,000 have been sold globally. The move from internal combustion engine (ICE) to battery power was part of Porsche’s plan to have 80% of its sales be of EVs by 2030. That’s being revisited now, since customer demand hasn’t quite been there. Sales of Porsche’s original EV, the Taycan, have slowed and production has been scaled back. “We are exploring the possibility of equipping some of the originally planned electric models with hybrid drives or internal combustion engines in the future,” said deputy chairman and chief financial officer of Porsche, Lutz Meschke, earlier this year.

Porsche certainly seems to be having a bob each way in the UK, with the Porsche Macan Electric on sale alongside its ICE siblings. Now, it’s not hard to see why the Macan has been such a hit for Porsche. We reviewed the Turbo derivative a few years ago and there was an awful lot to like. From a well-appointed interior to driving dynamics entirely befitting of the illustrious badge, the Macan has been the ultimate do everything car for an awful lot of people.

Living with the Porsche Macan Electric

The Porsche Macan Electric plays a familiar tune. Its styling is distinct from yet consistent with the ICE Macan. Space has been cleverly utilised, too, with a bigger boot, 540 litres, than the ICE version. There are a handy 80 litres in the front, too. This meant that packing everything up for a family Bank Holiday weekend in the Lake District was easy.

The interior is also a wonderful environment to be in. The layout has moved towards the more futuristic instrument and infotainment cluster from the Taycan. It’s intuitively laid out, the screens are easy to use and there are physical buttons for the HVAC. There’s a lot to like.

On the options front, the ones of note on the model tested were the interior leather pack (£1203), surround view with active parking support (£833) and adaptive cruise control (£509). The leather pack is worth the outlay, as are the surround view and adaptive cruise control.

My house to Keswick is 318 miles. Now, I’ve not always got on with adaptive cruise control as it can often leave too big a gap and be too easily spooked by the presence of other cars on the road. The Porsche system, however, is exceptional. It kept the Porsche Macan Electric progressing in a natural manner, not waiting half an hour to accelerate when cars in front moved nor leaving two lorries worth of space between you and the car in front.

It took much stress out of what was a long drive. Which brings us to the Achilles Heel of electric motoring: charging. With a maximum charging ability of 270kWh, you can charge the Porsche Macan Electric from 10%-80% in just 20mins. I stopped at an Ionity charging station near Stafford on both legs and yeah, it’ll do that.

What’s the Porsche Macan Electric like to drive?

What it won’t do is 398 miles on a single charge. Now, motorway driving isn’t best suited to EVs. Over 754.9 miles of driving I achieved 2.8 miles p/kWh. With a usable battery capacity of 95kWh, this meant a theoretical range of 266 miles. That’s still pretty good. Around town, in more normal use, the consumption was much closer to 4 miles p/kWh, too.

It meant that managing a journey to the Lake District was possible with only a 20min stop. Out on the motorway, too, the Porsche Macan Electric was a great companion. The cabin is quiet, nicely appointed and just a pleasant place to be. I’d be tempted to opt for the upgraded seats to introduce a bit of lumbar support, but my back held out okay.

This is still, however, a Porsche. Wearing such a famous badge means that driving dynamics are important. The model tested is the entry version of the Porsche Macan Electric range. This means rear wheel drive, 340hp, 564Nm of torque and 0-60mph in 5.7secs. Whilst those numbers don’t leap off the page – the range topping Turbo ticks off the sprint in 3.3secs – in the real world there’s more than enough to work with.

Like all EVs, the slug of torque hits instantly and you always pull away briskly. The rear-wheel drive element was enjoyable, too. In the wet (it was a Bank Holiday weekend, after all) the back end playfully loosens and unearths a car that’s surprisingly enjoyable to drive.

Not all EVs are like this. The steering is well judged, the brakes merge regen and discs impressively and you actually feel like you’re driving the Porsche Macan Electric, not the other way around.

Conclusion

This is the reason why you’d opt for a Porsche. Yes, you get the badge and all the trimmings, but it’s the driving dynamics that count. The Porsche Macan Electric still feels like a Porsche.

I wasn’t sure what to expect coming into this review. EVs, for all their upside (think tax and bills if nothing else), tend to merge into one another. I was impressed with the Porsche Taycan for its ability to stand out and it’s a trick Porsche has repeated here.

The other aspect I pondered was the performance. Would you need the Porsche Macan Electric in 4S or Turbo guise to really get the most from the experience? I’m not so sure. What you miss in off-the-line performance you gain in rear wheel playfulness. Other elements such as the lack of air suspension and rear wheel steering passed by unnoticed out on the road, too.

If you can fit a charger at home, then there’s much to commend the Porsche Macan Electric. You get that ability to drive around in near silence, yet also a car that packs an enjoyable punch. I never found an environment in which it felt out of place, either.

From driving through towns to slinking through the greenery of the Lake District, it just fitted in wherever it went. Even out on the motorway it was a perfect companion.

Whilst these may well be curious times in the automotive industry, it’s surely only a matter of time before people embrace the change. In a car like the Macan, electrification suits it. In a car like the 911, it perhaps wouldn’t work quite as well. Quieter and calmer yet retaining the feel of a Porsche, Porsche has moved the Macan seamlessly into the electric era.