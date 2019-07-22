A man who brandished a baseball bat at a driver after undertaking him on the M23 has narrowly escaped prison.

Labourer Joshua McKenzie, 36, undertook the Corsa in his Mercedes sprinter van after tailgating him and flashing his lights.

He then braked sharply and swerved between lanes before brandishing a baseball bat out of the window at the horrified Corsa driver who caught it on his dashcam.

McKenzie, who admitted dangerous driving, will have to take an extended re-test if he wants to drive again.

He was also banned for a year, handed a nine month prison term suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge and do 180 hours commuity service.

A Sussex police spokesman said: “A dangerous driver who brandished a baseball bat out of his window on the motorway has been convicted in court.

“He also made a hand gesture and brandished a baseball bat.”

McKenzie, of Halton Road, Kenley, Surrey, was sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) but no reply was received.

Following further enquiries, he later confirmed he was aware of the incident, but he denied the allegations.

Sergeant Phil Badman, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a clear case of dangerous, irresponsible and intimidating behaviour, and there is no place for such actions on our roads.

“Thankfully no one was hurt on this occasion, and we were able to bring the defendant to justice after the victim reported the incident to us via Operation Crackdown.

“Operation Crackdown is an online platform where you can report incidents of dangerous of antisocial driving.

“Each report will be fully investigated and, where necessary, we may pursue criminal proceedings.”