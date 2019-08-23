This is the moment a brave mum single-handedly fought off three carjackers after they targeted her outside her house while her three-year-old son was still in the car.

The woman was getting out of her Audi when the trio of thugs approached her on her driveway on Oakland Road, in Moseley, Birmingham at around 6pm on July 26.

One of the men was armed with a crowbar and demanded the keys to the vehicle but she refused to hand them over and courageously fought back.

CCTV footage captures the men wrestling with the woman but she manages to push them away before they flee from the scene empty-handed.

West Midlands Police released the 34 second video of the hero mum battering the hooded yobs while wearing a long green dress and sandals in a bid to catch the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, call 101 anytime or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.