This is the dramatic moment a man had to be rescued from a car after reversing into a ditch and getting stuck – on a pipe.

Camera footage shows how the driver needed help to escape his car after it became precariously balanced over a stream of dirty water.

The unnamed driver, aged 36, found himself trapped in his car – and hovering over the ditch – after reversing straight into the drain gutter.

The incident happened in the Gaur City Society of Greater Noida West, India, at 3.30pm on November 12.

Onlookers rushed to the driver’s rescue fearing the pipe his car was balanced on might break.

Thanks to the help of locals the driver managed to escape unhurt.