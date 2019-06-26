These stunning images capture some of the most picturesque electric vehicle charging points in the country, from rolling hills to the British seaside.

The 10 photographs bring to life the rural or unique spots where drivers can stop off to top up their car batteries.

Among the stunning locations is a charging point buried in the Scottish Highlands, which is accompanied by its own skeletal ski instructor mascot and offering incredible views of the Glencoe Mountains.

And Penrith in the Lake District – which provided inspiration for the beloved children’s books by Beatrix Potter – allows drivers to charge their car while enjoying striking views of Ullswater Lake.

To showcase the country’s extensive charging network, Go Ultra Low, the government and industry campaign to promote the uptake of electric vehicles, has commissioned a series of photographs of chargepoints across the UK.

Poppy Welch, head of Go Ultra Low, said: “From a charging perspective, there has never been a better time to be an EV owner in the UK.

“Government and private investment in the network in recent years has seen an impressive rise in chargepoint numbers, with a mix of types and providers across the length and breadth of the UK.

“Many motorists think chargepoints are just found in urban areas like car parks in towns and cities, however, this simply isn’t the case, so we thought the best way to demonstrate this is to show people.

“These images showcase the significant expansion in charging infrastructure highlighting the hidden gems that exist in the UK’s charging network.”

Other picturesque locations include a chargepoint nestled in the Blackdown Hills, near Yarcombe, overlooking the British countryside.

And when taking a trip through Snowdonia National Park, an eco-friendly bed and breakfast, Byrn Elltyd Eco Guesthouse, has its own remote charging stop.

On the East of the UK, in St Leonard’s-On-Sea, there is an EV chargepoint overlooking the English Channel, while those hiking the tors of Dartmoor National Park can plug in overnight at Bovey Castle.

Bude, in Cornwall, is also home to a seaview spot to plug in.

However, it’s not just in the depths of countryside which provide the perfect spot to park up and charge up.

Those cruising around the city of Glasgow can make a stop off at Blythswood Square to recharge their car batteries.

Charging points are also appearing across London after the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) has come into force, deterring less economical cars from the heart of the city.

The images captured in the capital show the charging spots which offer views of the 310 metre high Shard building or of the 200 acre Battersea Park.

There are now close to 24,000 chargepoint connectors at more than 8,000 locations across the UK.

The network also includes more than 1,700 rapid chargers, making the UK’s rapid chargepoint network one of the largest in Europe.

Investment from Highways England means that by 2020, drivers on motorways and major A roads will never be more than 20 miles from a rapid charger.

John Whitehead, owner of Bryn Elltyd Eco Guesthouse in Wales said: “As very early adopters of electric charge points in 2012, we’ve enjoyed seeing a steady growth in EV drivers using the connectors at Bryn Elltyd Eco Guesthouse.

“Our 3 connectors only use electricity from green renewable sources and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the Moelwyn mountains and a hydro lake, helping electric motorists to enjoy travelling in the Welsh countryside.”

List of the 10 locations:

Bryn Elltyd Eco Guesthouse, Wales

Another Place Hotel Ullswater, Penrith

Blythswood Square, Glasgow

Glencoe Mountain Sports, Ballachulish

Shard, London

Prince of Wales Drive, Battersea

Bovey Castle, Devon

Route 303 Restaurant, Yarcombe

Saint Leonards-on-sea, Hastings

Wooldown Holiday Cottages, Bude