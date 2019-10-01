Traffic cops were baffled when they pulled over a car with a front tyre covered in alien-like BUBBLES.

Derbyshire Police stopped the dozy driver as they dropped their children off at school on Monday (30/9).

The force tweeted pictures of the bubbly tyre along with a warning to other motorists to check their cars are roadworthy.

Credit;SWNS

TeamPPODerby tweeted: “Good Spot Officer!

“Whilst on patrol PPO 9712 witnessed this car on a school run.

“When it was safe to do so 9712 advised that the car came off the road and into a garage close by.

“New tyre now fitted. Perhaps his actions saved this driver from a costly repair – or worse!”

