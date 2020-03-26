These pictures show how police have set up road blocks on the streets to enforce social isolation.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall police are stopping drivers who have been out on the roads flouting rules.

Road-blocks have been established in Plymouth, Devon, and in Cornwall 150 vehicles were checked in Penzance, Hayle, and St Ives.

credit;SWNS

Plymouth D Section Response took to Twitter to share a picture of their road-block.

They tweeted: “We are continuing our work again this morning with road calming measures and enquiries ref essential travel, consider this now the norm.

“Officers have also deployed to various supermarkets to assist with queuing flows and social distancing.”

In Cornwall, officers shared news of the stops on the Facebook page Penzance Police.

They wrote: “Essential journey ? Driving to exercise at another location is NOT an essential journey!

“Yesterday we stopped and checked over 150 vehicles in the Penzance, Hayle and St Ives area.

Credit;SWNS

“Drivers were asked if their journey was essential. We will continue to carry out these checks because, like you, we want to keep Cornwall safe.

“Please share and let’s keep travel to an absolute minimum.”