Police are investigating after a 66-year-old was run over and killed by a £240,000 Rolls Royce, at Hyde Park Corner.

The purple Rolls Royce Ghost is still stopped at the scene after the 3am horror collision in one of the most upmarket areas in Britain.

Officers were called to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at Hyde Park Corner.

Emergency services attended, but the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene at 3.15am.

Met Police said the dead man’s family have yet to be told.

The driver of the purple Rolls Royce stopped after the collision, according to police, and there have not been any arrests.

Detective Constable Chris May, of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is very busy section of road and I am sure there would be a number of people who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it.

“I would ask those people to contact police and in particular anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage.

“Your information could be vital in helping us understand the cause of this tragic incident.”