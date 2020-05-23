Police are hunting a brazen thief caught on CCTV making a low speed getaway on a stolen mobility scooter.

The crook sneaked into Birmingham Airport and hopped onto the vehicle which is used to transport disabled passengers to the planes.

He was caught on CCTV driving off on the scooter which has a top speed of just 8mph.

Sergeant Aaron Bell, of West Midlands Police, said: “The mobility scooters are used to transport passengers with limited mobility on and off the plane.

“This was a really callous act and I would urge anyone to get in touch.”

The thief was wearing a black shirt and trousers when he stole the black and grey mobility scooter between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on April 26.

