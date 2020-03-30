A thoughtful neighbour has created a parking spot for an NHS nurse who is working on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

The space was marked out in white spray paint directly outside the health worker’s house so she does not have to search for a gap when returning from long shifts.

The nurse, who does not want to be named, is working in a hospital to treat patients with coronavirus in Greater Manchester.

A sign put up by the neighbour next to the spot read: “SPACE RESERVED. Polite notice. Please respect the sign and give our NHS workers a change. Thanks.”

The nurse’s husband, who also does not wish to be named, first saw the paint after his wife had gone to work on Saturday morning (28 March) and said she was “incredibly touched” by the small act of kindness.

He said she often has to park further away from her home when she gets back from her work at the hospital.

He posted on Facebook: “What absolutely gorgeous caring neighbours who have done this for her. Such a caring touch.

“She was emotional when the street clapped for the NHS in the week, this will do her in! Let’s keep supporting our nurses and NHS.”

Critical staff are starting to be tested today to see whether they have coronavirus, with tests for A&E staff, paramedics and GPs set to follow.

Last week more than 20,000 former NHS staff applied to return to the health service to join the fight against Covid-19.

Yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson also thanked 750,000 volunteers who had put their names down to support doctors and nurses however they can.

On Saturday NHS consultant Amged El-Hawrani, 55, was the first hospital frontline worker to die after testing positive for the virus.

