A mum banned for drink-driving on the school run told cops: “I just like a drink when it’s sunny.”

Katherine Fowler, 36, failed a roadside breath test after being pulled over as she went to collect her children from school.

Fowler, of Bexhill, East Sussex, told officers: “I just like a drink when it’s sunny; I only had one.”

The housekeeper was arrested on the afternoon of Thursday July 4th and subsequently charged with drink-driving.

She had 55mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Fowler, who had previously been convicted of drink-driving in June 2017, was banned from the road for three years at Hasting Magistrates Court.

She was also ordered to pay a fine of £415, plus £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge.

Fowler was among 83 people arrested as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from June 24 to July 7.