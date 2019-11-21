These pictures show a massive lorry featuring the slogan ‘in the quiet lane’ stuck in a narrow village road – for two days.

The truck is stuck in Rock Street in the small village of Croscombe near Shepton Mallet, Somerset.

Credit;SWNS

Stranded on a steep hill in the rural village it appears the lorry is certainly in a tight spot with one local describing it “as well and truly stuck.”

One resident said this sort of incident is “a regular occurrence” on the narrow lane.

Credit;SWNS

Reportedly the lorry has been jammed in place since lunch time on Tuesday.

The truck appears to belong to British Gypsum which makes soundproof plasterboard and features the slogan: ‘in the quiet lane’.

Credit;SWNS

Andrew Plant, @BeebJournalist, said: Chaos in Croscombe. Locals say this happens half a dozen times a year – but this is by far the biggest blockage they’ve had in their village.

”The lorry came through the village yesterday following a sat nav. Now it can’t go forward – or back – and is blocking the road. Locals say it was wedged between houses at one point.”