A planned Brexit lorry park being built next to the M20, in Ashford Kent, won’t be fully ready until the end of February, reports Kent Online.

The 66-acre site was scheduled for completion by January 1.

The site has two functions, one is a holding area for up to 1,700 trucks, while the other is to be a HMRC customs check facility.

However heavy downpours, has led to construction delays, and will mean the customs side of the scheme won’t be up and running until late February.

Speaking to KentOnline today, Ashford MP Damian Green said: “Because of the rain, they are going to stand up the nearby Waterbrook site and operate it as a common transit convention site.

“HMRC activities that would’ve taken place at Sevington will be carried out there instead.

“They’ve said it should be for a maximum of up to eight weeks from January – so it should be finished by the end of February – but they are committed to the Sevington site as the permanent base.”

A veteran Tory MP has called for Boris Johnson to stand down as Prime Minister if he fails to secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

Thanet North MP Sir Roger Gale made the dramatic intervention as last ditch negotiations continued between London and Brussels on the issue.

Sir Roger told the PA news agency: “If an acceptable deal is not agreed then the Prime Minister will have failed. I believe his position would then be untenable.

“Then an honourable man would make way for somebody else to give the country the leadership it needs.

“That is precisely what David Camron did when he failed to win the referendum.”

Sir Roger, who was one of only two Tory MPs to vote against the UK Internal Market Bill, said an acceptable deal would see “imaginative ideas” regarding trade and fisheries, but he did not want an erosion of sovereignty.

I'm no construction expert, but I'm thinking the Kent lorry park isn't going to be operational in sixteen days.



It looks a tad unfinished… pic.twitter.com/K0sHa2g2Bh — pesky scot (@PeskyScot) December 14, 2020

The #Brexit lorry park in #Kent won't be complete until February.

That's February !!!

Johnson – Sunak's Government is always behind, always too late. We deserve better.#Incompetence https://t.co/rsiu2A2o4h — Rutland&MeltonLabour (@rmlabour) December 14, 2020

