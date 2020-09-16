There are concerns that the huge tailbacks of traffic, with some drivers claiming to have been waiting for up to ten hours, could be the sign of things to come post-Brexit.

Controversial Brexit motorway measure Operation Stack has been activated today so lorries can line up to enter the port and it led to huge traffic issues.

Operation Stack – an emergency measure designed to prevent gridlock in Kent – has been activated on the M20 to allow lorries to line up to enter the port.

Police have been checking all vehicles and passengers at the Port of Dover, leading to miles-long queues and traffic chaos.

It comes after counter-terrorism police put out a national request for enhanced security checks at UK ports.

The “emergency measure” is designed to prevent gridlock on Kent’s road network.

Pictures show long lines of HGVs stacked up into the busy port on Wednesday.

Lorries queue to enter the port in Dover, Kent (Aaron Chown/PA)

It comes after a police operation saw all vehicles and passengers since Tuesday checked as part of a wider operation in Kent and on all short strait routes.

The policing operation has now been stood down and border control checks are returning to normal, Kent Police said.

A spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Policing said: “We can confirm that a request was made on 15 September by Counter Terrorism Policing nationally for enhanced security checks to be carried out at UK ports.

“This was in relation to ongoing operational activity and this requirement has since been stood down.

“We would like to reassure the public that there is no threat to public safety in relation to this activity and thank all those affected for their co-operation and understanding.”

But the delays to transit meant huge queues started to build up into the port and the decision was made to activate Operation Stack.

The traffic measure is now in place on the coast-bound carriageway of the M20 between junctions eight and nine.

A spokesperson for the Port of Dover said: “We are working with our ferry partners to keep the traffic moving and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers and local community.”

The chaos was picked up many people on social media

Well done @kentpoliceroads for more total mis-management of traffic through Dover this evening. Foreign vehicles clogging up the town, blocking exit off A20. No warning of any problem coming up M20 from Ashford. Every time there's a problem at port or A20 never a copper in sight! — sarah blaskett (@sazlou66) September 15, 2020

Travel update: Dover is currently closed to traffic and so we are having issues getting economic migrants to their 5* hotels for check in. This group of Iranians are about to bypass the gridlock by skydiving directly onto the roof of their hotel in Kent. Bravo! 🇬🇧👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/1sBRF2zMw7 — Abóòd Khaled (@asylumadviser) September 16, 2020

HEADS UP – freight chaos on the roads this morning – huge delays building at Port of Dover and Eurotunnel.

Increased security & border checks at the tunnel, traffic scheme Dover TAP has queues of nine miles+ building. We have a few drivers in the Q saying 10 hours delay! pic.twitter.com/GkTodSeB0Y — Freight Logistics Solutions (@freight_logic) September 16, 2020

#OperationStack has been officially introduced for the first time in a while in Kent. It's in response to huge delays at the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel over the past day, with lorries queuing for miles. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/I7oR2lXtJT — Heart South News (@HeartSouthNews) September 16, 2020

Just wait until No Deal Brexit!

You ain't seen nothing yet! — Roger Keith Walsh 🔶🕷️ black lives matter (@rogerkeith1) September 16, 2020

6.A parody account joked on twitter “One Brexit benefit. Nigel Farage will have to sit in traffic on his way to should at immigrants in Dover.”

One Brexit benefit. Nigel Farage will have to sit in traffic on his way to should at immigrants in Dover. pic.twitter.com/pJhMSHlLIj — Steer Kalmer Parody, Sir (@StarmerKier) September 15, 2020

