A small plane landed on a busy stretch of road in Washington state, stunning drivers but hurting no one.

Washington State Patrol said the single-propeller KR2 aircraft landed on the street in the city of Parkland, south of Tacoma.

Trooper Johnna Batiste said the pilot was able to land during a break in traffic after a fuel system malfunction caused the engine to stall. Video shows it stopping just before a junction.

Video – Delivery driver is caught on camera causing THREE crashes click here