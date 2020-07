The roadwork-riddled M20 has been rated England’s worst motorway.

A Transport Focus poll of more than 8,000 drivers indicated that the link between London and Dover is the least popular major road in the country.

Only 63% of drivers were satisfied with their last journey on the road, which has had reduced speed limits for much of the past two years.

A smart motorway conversion from July 2018 until March 2020 led to major roadworks, while the installation and removal of barriers as part of no-deal Brexit planning also caused disruption.

One respondent to the survey said: “Get the roadworks done.

“It’s been 50mph for too long – must be two years possibly.”

Second year in a row

It is the second year in a row that the M20 has been ranked last.

Satisfaction with the management of roadworks across all motorways and major A roads, which is the responsibility of Highways England, was just 68%, the poll suggested.

The M23, which connects Gatwick Airport with the capital, was given the second lowest satisfaction rating at 64%.

Drivers rated England’s best motorway as the M11, which runs between London and Cambridge.

Some 92% of motorists were satisfied with their last journey on the road, with high scores for journey times and safety.

The average rating across all major roads was 81%.

The best A road was the A66 route across the Pennines between Scotch Corner and Penrith, with a satisfaction score of 90%.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “In the 12 months before the coronavirus lockdown, more than three out of four drivers were satisfied with their journey on England’s motorways and major A roads but some roads score much better than others.

“As drivers return to the roads it is vital that management of roadworks is looked at.

“With just 68% of drivers satisfied this is clearly an area for Highways England to keep focusing on.

“Our research shows that if you’re happy with journey time, you’ll be happy with your journey overall.

Pre-lockdown levels

“That’s an important message for Highways England as traffic starts to get back to pre-lockdown levels.”

Highways England’s chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “We care about the people that use our network, and we are pleased this latest survey shows the majority of motorists are satisfied.

“While we deliver a record investment in England’s motorways and major A roads bringing long-term benefits to drivers, we will continue to tackle congestion and help motorists have safer, smoother and more timely journeys.”

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “It seems as if the M20 has had cones along almost its entire length in recent years because of all-lane running schemes, a new junction being built near Ashford and provision being made to turn carriageways into lorry parking in case of a no-deal Brexit and cross-Channel disruption.

“The irony is that the more money is spent trying to increase capacity on motorways, the greater the short term congestion for drivers.”

The survey was conducted between April 2019 and March 2020.

