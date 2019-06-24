A suspected drunk driver was caught red handed by police who discovered he had a pint of GUINNESS in the cup holder.
Officers arrested the boozy driver after finding a number of cans of stout in the man’s car in the Acocks Green area of Birmingham.
Shockingly, the driver also had a half finished pint of Guinness in the cup holder when he was stopped on Saturday (22/6) night.
Drugs were also found in the vehicle.
West Midlands Police tweeted pictures of the car.
A tweet from Acocks Green Police said: “This man is going to have a headache in interview this morning!
“A great spot and arrest last night by the team – arrested for drink drive and possession with intent to supply.”
A 54-year-old man who was arrested has been released pending further investigation.
