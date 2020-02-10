This driver was flipping lucky and his van left teetering at a crazy angle after he crashed into a ditch.

The white van landed in an almost upright postion after the driver lost control as he drove round a country lane.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service dashed to the B4214 in Staplow following the crash on Friday (7/2) afternoon.

Two people had freed themselves from the van before the emergency crews arrived.

West Midlands Ambulance service said it treated one man for non-serious injuries.

Social media users expressed their shock at the van’s final position after the fire service posted the snap on Facebook.

David Roger Pugh wrote: “That’s quite a balancing act!”

Liz Prout added: “That takes an extreme amount of talent to park like that lol.”

Graeme Bennett wrote: “Can imagine most people’s response to this pic is: You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!”



