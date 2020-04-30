A council has painted huge messages of support for key workers on roads leading up to a hospital and an ambulance station.

Swindon Borough Council has been widely praised for the move – which it says was made to recognise the “debt of gratitude” owed.

in the Wiltshire town on Monday (27th).

Posting on Facebook, the council said: “Our Highways Team have had a busy morning giving Marlborough Road and Queens Drive a lick of paint.

“We want to thank every NHS worker, social care worker and other key worker for the great job they have done, and continue to do, for the town.

Debt of gratitude

“Swindon owes you all a debt of gratitude.”

Hundreds of people have commented on the original post praising the move.

One said: “Fantastic to see this, amazing gesture from SBC, hopefully all other councils will follow.

“Thank you for doing this for our NHS and key workers.”

Another added: “I’m sure my son will agree as he is a paramedic it’s so uplifting when all key workers will be keeping our families safe read this on the road it’s a lovely gesture thank you SBC very thoughtful of you.”

A third posted: “Super proud to work for the NHS and thank you SBC for the kind gesture.”

Marlborough Road is near to the town’s Great Western Hospital. Queens Drive is near to an ambulance station.

