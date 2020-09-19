As accidents on motorways come this must be up in the top 10 for stupidity, leaving the police to say “It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed. #nowords.”

The woman fell out of a moving car on the M25 motorway while leaning out of the window to film a video for Snapchat, police have said.

The incident has been highlighted by Surrey Police road policing officers, who said the woman fell from the car into a “live lane” between junction six and the Clacket Lane Services at 1.30am on Saturday.

A force spokesman said the woman was treated at the scene by paramedics and no arrests were made.

In a post on Twitter, the Roads Policing Unit said the woman was not seriously injured, before adding the hashtag “#nowords”.

The officers posted: “The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords

One Twitter user responded: “Should be made to pay for the closure of the road, made to pay the police and highways for dealing with the complete lunacy she has caused.”

While another wrote: “The worst thing about this is that had she been hit – the poor driver who hit her would have to live with that for the rest of their life. No one expects to be dodging human bodies on a motorway and an emergency stop may have caused a serious pile up and further loss of life.”

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the M25 between junction six and Clacket Lane Services shortly after 1.30am this morning following reports of a female falling out of a moving vehicle.

“The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and her injuries were not life-threatening or life changing. No arrests have been made.”

