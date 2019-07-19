Fire crews had to push a caravan off a railway line after a bumpy road caused it to detach from a car and roll on to the tracks.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene just before 9am and luckily managed to winced the caravan to safety and thankfully nobody was injured.

The caravan was being towed across the track when it “bounced” off its towbar at the crossing in Haxby near York.

It then swung around before rolling down the tracks.

The driver continued down the road for 100 yards before parking and raising the alarm.

Station manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Bob Hoskins said: “Network Rail put a stop in place and no trains came near the caravan during the incident.

“The caravan was winched off the tracks and back onto the road, where it was reattached to the car.

“The line was then checked for any potential damage, but there was none.”

