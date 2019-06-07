Banned driver crashes his car after leading police on dangerous chase with only THREE wheels
A disqualified driver crashed his car after leading police on a dangerous chase with only THREE wheels.
The reckless motorist was pursued by officers after he sped away from the scene in Newark, Notts., on Wednesday (5/6).
He continued to try and evade arrest even after losing a wheel during the chase before eventually crashing his car.
The suspect then fled on foot, along with his two passengers, but were brought to a halt when they ran into a field full of nettles.
Three people were subsequently arrested by Nottinghamshire Police for various offences and taken into police custody.
Sharing details of the incident on Facebook, Newark Police wrote: “The disqualified driver of this vehicle failed to stop for us this evening in Newark.
“His poor dangerous driving skills saw him lose a wheel and continue to drive trying to outrun us.
“Following a pursuit in Police cars and on foot the occupants were left with itchy legs after they crashed and ran into a field of nettles.
“Three people were arrested for numerous offences and are now in custody.
“#youcantrunandyoucantdrive #wheelygoodjob #gotanitchcantscratchitwithcuffson”