Automotive

Banned driver crashes his car after leading police on dangerous chase with only THREE wheels

June 7, 2019

A disqualified driver crashed his car after leading police on a dangerous chase with only THREE wheels.

The reckless motorist was pursued by officers after he sped away from the scene in Newark, Notts., on Wednesday (5/6).

He continued to try and evade arrest even after losing a wheel during the chase before eventually crashing his car.

The suspect then fled on foot, along with his two passengers, but were brought to a halt when they ran into a field full of nettles.

cfredit;SWNS

Three people were subsequently arrested by Nottinghamshire Police for various offences and taken into police custody.

Sharing details of the incident on Facebook, Newark Police wrote: “The disqualified driver of this vehicle failed to stop for us this evening in Newark.

“His poor dangerous driving skills saw him lose a wheel and continue to drive trying to outrun us.

credit;SWNS

“Following a pursuit in Police cars and on foot the occupants were left with itchy legs after they crashed and ran into a field of nettles.

“Three people were arrested for numerous offences and are now in custody.

“#youcantrunandyoucantdrive #wheelygoodjob #gotanitchcantscratchitwithcuffson”

