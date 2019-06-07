Tommy Robinson caught on camera punching man ahead of England game in Portugal

68 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

A video has emerged of Tommy Robinson punching a man ahead of England’s game against Holland in Portugal last night.

The far right activist – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – was filmed hitting a fellow England fan ahead of the match.

After flooring one person shouts of “go on Tommy lad” can be heard coming from his crowd of supporters.

A voice, thought to be Robinson’s, can also be heard confronting the victim’s friend, saying: “F*** about again, you’ll get knocked out again bruv.”

The footage, obtain by The Mirror, has been leaked after the behaviour of England fans was branded ‘an embarrassment’ by the Football Association.

Blaming “a minority of idiots” Chief executive Kevin Miles said Football Banning Orders (FBO) would be issued to perpetrators which will stop them getting into UK stadiums or following England away.

On Wednesday Robinson said in a selfie video he was in Portugal for the game.

Wearing the same jacket as the video, Robinson winks at the camera and says: “I’m in Portugal…at the game, no football banning order here mate.”