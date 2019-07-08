Anna Wintour sees a future cover star in teenage sensation Cori Gauff – when she gets a little older.

Sporting her trademark shades and cream, mid-length dress the editor of US Vogue said she was excited to see “everybody” at Wimbledon on Monday.

“There’s Serena, there’s Roger – of course there’s Coco. It’s Manic Monday,” she told PA.

Anna Wintour is at Wimbledon for Manic Monday (Philip Toscano/PA)

When asked if the 15-year-old – who goes by the nickname Coco – could one day grace the front page of Vogue, she replied: “Absolutely – she just has to get a little older!”

Gauff has been taking the tournament by storm – both for her success on the court and her eccentric personality.

She told PA part of her pre-match ritual involves watching prank videos on YouTube.

Wintour is a close friend of Serena Williams – featuring both her and her baby daughter Alexis Olympia on the cover in February 2018.

She also attended the 23-time grand slam winner’s wedding to internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian in 2017.

Wintour will be joined in the royal box by Pippa and James Matthews, broadcasting veteran David Dimbleby and Olympic champion rowers Sir Matthew Pinsent and Sir Steve Redgrave.

Pippa Matthews will be watching in the royal box (Philip Toscano/PA)

Matthews went rogue on usual Wimbledon style norms – sporting a cowboy-esque pale pink hat rather than the traditional straw boater favoured by the likes of the Duchess of Sussex.

Her hat matched her mid-length dress which she teamed with tan heels.

Sir Matthew said he was dreaming about Roger Federer reliving his glory days.

He said: “I would like to imagine Federer in a final but I can’t believe that he could – but Federer is always the player I love watching.

“I would love to see Konta go really deep into a grand slam – I think it would just be great for British tennis to have another top women’s player.”

Golf star Justin Rose revealed he is also a big Federer fan.

Roger Federer has the admiration of many fellow athletes (Steven Paston/PA)

Accompanied by his wife Kate, he said: “It’s one of our favourite days of the year to come out to Wimbledon and it’s great to be hosted in the royal box.

“Federer is my sporting idol – he’s one of the guys I always looked up to. He’s always been a role model.”

Britain’s hopes now rest solely on the shoulders of Johanna Konta and Sir Andy Murray – who is paired with Williams in the mixed doubles.

Konta is due to take on the Czech player Petra Kvitova on centre court this afternoon.