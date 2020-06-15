Marcus Rashford has called on the government to take the same ‘whatever it takes’ approach to the vulnerable as it has the economy.

The Manchester United star spoke out following a decision to not to extend the current food voucher scheme into the summer holidays.

In an open letter he wrote: “The Government has taken a ‘whatever it takes’ approach to the economy – I’m asking you today to extend that same thinking to protecting all vulnerable children across England.

“I encourage you to hear their pleas and find your humanity. Please reconsider your decision to cancel the food voucher scheme over the summer holiday period and guarantee the extension.

“This is England in 2020, and this is an issue that needs urgent assistance.

“Please, while the eyes of the nation are on you, make the U-turn and make protecting the lives of some of our most vulnerable a top priority.”

“I once had to go through that same system”

In a TV exclusive with #BBCBreakfast @MarcusRashford explains why he’s calling for a u-turn over the decision to end free school meal vouchers in England over summer.

More here: https://t.co/xcqAUyGU20 pic.twitter.com/Yndb93vqlH — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 15, 2020

Rashford has previously spoken about how his family relied on breakfast clubs and free school meals as a child, and does not want other children to miss out on opportunities if they do not have access to similar schemes.

He recently raised £20million to boost food distribution with the charity FareShare.

“As a black man from a low-income family in Wythenshawe, Manchester, I could have been just another statistic”, he added.

“Instead, due to the selfless actions of my mum, my family, my neighbours, and my coaches, the only stats I’m associated with are goals, appearances and caps.

“I would be doing myself, my family and my community an injustice if I didn’t stand here today with my voice and my platform and ask you for help.”

An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament…#maketheUturn



Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020

Related: “We may only have a few weeks to save football in this country as we know it” – Collins