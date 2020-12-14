Jamie Carragher hit out at Lord Alan Sugar today following the tragic passing of former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier.

The Sky Sports presenter and former defender brandished the Apprentice star a “f*cking idiot” after he posted a tweet playing on a long-term feud with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

Dan Walker also responded saying there is a “time and a place” for this sort of banter. “May I humbly suggest that this is neither the time nor the place.”

Delete this you fucking idiot. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 14, 2020

The sad news of Houllier’s passing at the age of 73 has prompted an outpouring of sympathy elsewhere.

The Frenchman, who also managed Aston Villa later in his career, guided the Reds to an FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup treble in 2001, the highlight of his six-year spell in charge.

He also managed Paris St Germain, Lyon and the France national team during his career.

We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends.



Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020. pic.twitter.com/isHGXIfe5E — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2020

Houllier’s death was first reported by French media, who said he had recently undergone heart surgery – having suffering from heart complications for several years.

In October 2001, he fell ill at half-time during Liverpool’s match against Leeds and was diagnosed with an aortic dissection which required emergency surgery and led to a five-month spell out of the dugout.

Houllier suffered further health problems while with Villa. He was admitted to hospital on April 20 2011 after falling ill, and would not return to work before stepping down by mutual consent on June 1.

His career, nonetheless, was marked by several successes, including the 1986 French Division 1 title with PSG and Ligue 1 titles with Lyon in 2006 and 2007, but the tributes paid on Monday also spoke to his popularity as an individual.

Michael Owen described him as a “genuinely caring man”, while Ian Rush called him a “true gentleman”.

Jamie Carragher wrote: “Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss.”

Related: Spanish foreign minister brilliantly sums up why trade talks are failing