Huddersfield Town have revealed their ‘real’ sponsor-free home kit as part of a #SaveOurShirt initiative that looks to return shirts “back to the fans”.

The Terriers released a kit earlier in the week featuring a bold PaddyPower brand that ran diagonally across the kit.

But it was revealed to be a spoof shortly after.

The original shirt was part of a campaign by a betting company Paddy Power for more unbranded football kits.

Paddy Power managing director Victor Corcoran said: “Shirt sponsorship in football has gone too far.

“We accept that there is a role for sponsors around football, but the shirt should be sacred.”

FA regulations clearly state a playing kit is only permitted to have “one single area not exceeding 250 square centimetres on the front of the shirt”.

The new, official shirt, will feature no branding at all, just the famed blue and white stripes, badge and kit manufacturer.