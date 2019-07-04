Frank Lampard has been appointed as the head coach at Chelsea, the club has confirmed.

The former player, who spent a trophy-laden 13 years at Chelsea before retiring as a player, guided Derby County into the Championship play-off finals before narrowly missing out on a Premier League spot at the hands of Aston Villa.

Rumours have been circulating about his return to the club after Maurizio Sarri joined Juventus, and today the reports have been confirmed.

Putting his name to a three year contract at Stamford Bridge, Lampard said:

“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach. Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game.

“After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so. We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success.”