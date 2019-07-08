Norway Under-21 midfielder Einar Iversen has signed a three-year deal at Everton.

Iversen, who joined Everton from Norwegian outfit Stord in 2017, has signed his first professional contract after captaining the Blues’ Under-18 side last season.

“My whole life I’ve been dreaming of becoming a professional footballer, so signing this contract is a great feeling for myself and my family,” Iversen, 18, told evertonfc.com.

“I’ve developed a lot since moving to Everton – technically and physically, too.

“My goal this season is to try to get as many games as possible for the Under-23s.

“I want to keep improving and I know I am in the best place to do that.”