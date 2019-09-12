20-year-old Joe Willock midfielder , who has been associated with the Gunners since he was four years old, progressed through the youth and academy ranks before making his senior debut in September 2017, and has since gone on to make 19 more appearances.
Arsenal star Robin van Persie has still got it, Willock could take a few tips from him, after he appeared in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial at the Etihad.
Van Persie, who retired at the end of last season with Feyenoord, that looked in best shape and he scored a stunning goal to put the all-star XI in front.
However, Arsenalsome fans branded Robin van Persie a ‘snake’ for wearing Man Utd shinpads in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial
This season, Willock started Arsenal’s opening three Premier League matches and earned a call-up to the latest England Under-21 squad.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery told the club’s official website: “Joe has progressed a lot in the last year.
“He is technically strong and has shown the confidence to take responsibility and play his game whatever the occasion or opposition.
“I’m looking forward to working with (him) to help him develop further and fulfil his potential.”
Technical director Edu said: “We’re delighted that Joe has committed his long-term future to us.
“Bringing young players through to the first team from the academy is an important part of our approach and Joe’s progression is a good example for how we want to work in the future.
“Joe has shown hard work and determination to get this far.
“He’s continuing to develop and we look forward to him making a big contribution to the club.”
