Woodgate named Middlesbrough head coach on three-year deal

June 14, 2019

 Middlesbrough have appointed their former captain Jonathan Woodgate as head coach on a three-year deal, the Championship (second-tier) club said on Friday.

Woodgate previously served on Boro’s coaching staff under former manager Tony Pulis, who left last month after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League.

“Middlesbrough Football Club are delighted to confirm that Jonathan Woodgate will head up a new-look senior coaching team,” Boro said in a statement.

“Our former captain will be joined by… current Republic of Ireland assistant manager Robbie Keane, Leo Percovich, who was previously on the coaching staff at the club from 2013-2017, and one-time Boro man Danny Coyne, as goalkeeping coach.”

