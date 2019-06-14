TRENDING:
Football

West Ham United sign attacking midfielder

June 14, 2019

West Ham United have signed Spain international attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals from Villarreal, the Premier League club said on Friday.

British media reported West Ham paid 24 million pounds for the 23-year-old.

Fornals, who agreed a five-year contract with an option to extend it for a further 12 months, will join Manuel Pellegrini’s squad for the pre-season after representing his country at the June 16-30 Under-21 European Championship.

“I feel very good, very happy and very grateful for the opportunity that has been provided to me,” Fornals, capped twice by Spain, told the club’s website https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2019/june/14-june/west-ham-united-sign-spain-playmaker-pablo-fornals.

“I want the club to continue giving opportunities to young and ambitious people, people who want to do well for the long term.

credit;Reuters

“Of course, Manuel was a big influence because in the end he is one of the best coaches in the world and who doesn’t want to work with people like that?”

West Ham director of football Mario Husillos worked with Fornals at Malaga and he is confident the player will thrive in the Premier League.

“We believe that his style and ability perfectly complements the midfielders already at the Club, and we are very pleased to have secured his signing so early in the summer,” Husillos added.

Head of News & Social Media at The London Economic

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Carbon pricing ‘essential’ to stem global warming, pope tells energy leaders
June 14, 2019
Manchester United legend hits back at ‘keyboard warrior’
June 14, 2019
Turkey seeks jail terms for two Bloomberg reporters
June 14, 2019
Orphaned 11-year-old faces deportation to a country he cannot remember
June 14, 2019