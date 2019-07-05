Marko Arnautovic is edging closer to the West Ham exit door as his protracted move to China pulls closer.

The Austria forward endured a tricky 2018-19 season, failing in a mid-season attempt to move to the Chinese Super League.

He was booed by his own fans in the wake of that, before returning to form at the end of the season and speaking of a positive 2019-20.

However, his future at the London Stadium now looks bleak, with PA understanding a deal worth £22.5million is close to being finalised with a so-far unnamed Chinese side.

It is understood the club feel keeping the mercurial 30-year-old would be bad for team morale, meaning accepting a cut-price offer is something they are open to.