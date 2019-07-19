West Brom have announced the signing of Kenneth Zohore from Cardiff for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Danish striker, who is reported to have cost around £8million, has agreed a four-year contract at the Hawthorns.

Zohore, who scored one goal in 19 Premier League appearances for Cardiff last season, replaces Jay Rodriguez following his move to Burnley.

The news also follows the announcement that Salomon Rondon, who spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Newcastle, has joined Chinese club Dalian Yifang for an undisclosed fee.

“He is a player who has got more than a bit of everything,” said Baggies boss Slaven Bilic of his new signing.

“He’s strong, he has pace, he has good skill. He knows the league, he knows the country, he’s already got good experience, but he’s still got room to improve. He’s not the finished article.”

Zohore made his professional debut for Copenhagen aged 16 and also counts Fiorentina, Brondby and Odense among his former clubs, although he did not make a senior appearance for the Serie A outfit.

Zohore joined Cardiff in the 2016 January transfer window – initially on loan from another of owner Vincent Tan’s clubs, KV Kortrijk – and went on to score 24 goals in 101 appearances during his time in south Wales.

