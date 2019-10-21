Liverpool dropped their first points of the season yesterday in a crunch tie with rivals Manchester United. Adam Lallana came on late in the second half and snatched a point.

He is hoping to to get more chances for the team, but he knows how tough the competition for places is.

“I’m delighted,” Lallana said. “It’s obviously nice to contribute.

“Listen, obviously I feel like I’ve been fit for a good year now, especially since coming back from pre-season.

“But we’re European champions, we’ve got a top squad, so I’ve had to be patient for my chance but delighted to come on and make an impact like that.

“It’s obviously nice to be able to contribute to a top team like this. I feel that’s the first of big moments me for this season.”

Lallana’s drive to make an impact at Anfield is undiminished, with the attacking midfielder confident that this can be a big season for him.

“Of course, yeah,” he said. “It’s a long old season.

“We’ve got the World Club Cup to come. We’ve got the Carabao Cup next week, the Champions League this week, the Premier League at the weekend.”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane slammed Manchester United and Liverpool players for “hugging and kissing” each other – moments before they went “to war”. Hardman Keane was famously aggressive to his rivals, in particular ex-Arsenal skipper Patrick Vieira.

Keane was fuming as Liverpool pair Roberto Firmino and Fabinho cuddled with Brazilian compatriots Fred and Andreas Pereira.

He said on Sky Sports: “You’re going to war – hugging, kissing – don’t even look at them.

“You’re going to war and you’re hugging each other. Chat to them after the game – or maybe not even chat to them.”