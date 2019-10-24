Liverpool looking sensational last night, in the second half, during their 4-1 win against a lively Genk side. However the first half saw the Belgian side have a few clear cut chances that could have caused the Champions League winners some problems.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain marked his return to the Champions League after an 18-month absence with two goals.

However, Klopp wants more from his side!

He said: “It was absolutely a great moment for him, but I would say with Ox his performance was exactly the same as the performance of the team – the goals were great but all the rest could have been better.

“That’s how it is, but it’s no problem. The (second) goal was sensational and very important for us. Wonderful.

“On Sunday, Adam (Lallana) scored the goal, and now Ox has scored two goals. It’s really nice. Absolutely great, a great story.”

Van Dijk

Klopp fielded an untested midfield of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Fabinho and also because he was without 50 per cent of his regular back four with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip absent.

Klopp’s offence-minded midfield combination is one which fans have been crying out for to inject some more creativity in the side – but did that make it more difficult for Van Dijk?

“I don’t think so. We still had Fabinho in front of us who cleans up everything,” said the Holland international.

“They left one or two strikers up front and we tried to get involved. That’s the way we play.

“We just have to do better at winning the second balls and in the transition with the counter-press.”

Liverpool Vs Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela said: “It’s a tough game at Anfield. But I trust this team. I am more than confident on Sunday. We are going there to win the game.

“This was a good win for the fans. Really needed. We are really happy with the performance and now we can focus on Sunday.”

