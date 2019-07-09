Defender Ben Davies and midfielder Harry Winks have both signed new five-year contracts with Tottenham.

Wales defender Davies, 26, joined Spurs from Swansea during July 2014 and has made 168 appearances, scoring four times.

England midfielder Winks, 23, came through the Tottenham academy before cementing his place in the first-team squad.

We caught up with @Ben_Davies33 and @HarryWinks together at Hotspur Way to discuss their new contracts!



📱 ⬇️ Watch the full interview exclusively on the Spurs Official app. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 8, 2019

Davies had groin surgery last month as he looks to get himself fit again ahead of the new season.

“I am obviously delighted to sign here for the next five years,” Davies said to Tottenham club media.

“It is one that I have worked really hard for, to put put myself in the position to stay at this club for the next few years, and I am delighted to be here.”

Thank you so much for all the kind messages. Had a little rest, but hard work starts tomorrow! 👊🏻 — Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) June 23, 2019

Winks made 41 appearances in all competitions last season, having recovered from his own groin surgery during April to play in the Champions League final defeat against Liverpool.

“I have been at the club since I was five so when I got the opportunity to sign a new contract, it was a no-brainer,” the midfielder said.

“It’s a contract, like Ben, I have worked hard for. It’s been a great season last year so to sign a new contract, I am delighted, I’m really happy.”

Earlier on Monday, the club confirmed former midfielder Ryan Mason had been appointed coach of the under-19 UEFA Youth League side.

Mason was forced to retire at the age of 26 after failing to recover from the fractured skull he suffered while playing for Hull during January 2017.

The midfielder, who earned a senior England cap in 2015, had been involved in a clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Mason (@ryan8mason) on Feb 13, 2018 at 2:48am PST

In February last year, Mason confirmed following specialist medical advice he would be unable to return to playing, but has since made steps towards obtaining his coaching badges while working within Tottenham’s academy set-up.

The Premier League club confirmed on Monday that the 28-year-old, who left Spurs to join Hull in August 2016, would now become part of the full-time staff following changes to the coaching structure.

Former Portsmouth and West Ham midfielder Matt Taylor has been appointed as coach of the under-18s side, while Nigel Gibbs takes up a role as assistant head of player development for teams from the under-17s to under-23s.

Thankyou for everyone’s kind messages today 😊 https://t.co/w4iAv4kr0p — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) July 8, 2019

Existing members of staff Chris Riley and Troy Archibald-Henville assume revised roles to support the older players in the academy.

Tottenham’s head of academy coaching and player development John McDermott said: “We have always tried to assemble a blend of staff who know what the demands of the game are at the highest level.

“It’s also important to have a mix of experience through internal promotions and external appointments, including coaches who have recently retired and are current with the modern player.

“All five of these members of staff understand the incredible standards set for young and senior players at this club and they will be invaluable in driving our players to become the best young men and players that they can be.”