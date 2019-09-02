Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Roma on loan for the rest of the season while full-back Matteo Darmian has swapped Manchester United for Parma.

Mkhitaryan, who moved to the Emirates Stadium in January 2018 from Manchester United, made 59 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring nine goals.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Arsenal wishes Micki all the best for his season with Roma. The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

The Gunners said goodbye to Kelechi Nwakali earlier.The Nigerian has joined Spanish Segunda Division side, SD Huesca in a permanent deal.

He moved to the Gunners in 2016 after captaining his country at the U17 World Cup 12 months earlier.

Darmian, meanwhile, is the fourth player to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for Serie A this summer, with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez having joined Inter Milan before Chris Smalling made his loan switch to Roma last week.

Darmian has long yearned for a return to Italy and Parma are paying around four million euros (£3.6million) for the versatile full-back.

The deal is also believed to include a sell-on clause, with the Italy international signing a deal until 2023 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Darmian joined United in 2015 from Torino in a reported £12.7million deal and went on to represent the club 92 times in all competitions.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan.

This is the fourth loan of the 22-year-old’s, who was handed his debut by Louis van Gaal for the Red Devils in 2015, career.

He has previously spent time at Wolves, Leeds and Scunthorpe.

Solskjaer confirmed on Friday that a move was on the cards for the full-back and the following day reiterated that Paul Pogba would not be leaving for Real Madrid or anywhere else before the European deadline.

“Paul Pogba will be playing for us,” the United boss said after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton.