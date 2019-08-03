Aberdeen will be without centre-backs Ash Taylor and Michael Devlin for their Ladbrokes Premiership opener against Hearts.

The defenders both have hamstring injuries.

Striker Curtis Main (thigh) is a doubt while Connor McLennan is battling to get back from a knock.

Steven Naismith might be on the bench for Hearts after signing a four-year contract on Thursday.

The forward has been working hard on his rehab following knee surgery before completing his permanent move from Norwich.

Hearts hope to have Conor Washington fit after a back injury but Peter Haring faces two more months out with groin trouble, while Ben Garuccio, Craig Wighton and Olly Lee (all knee) are also missing.

Provisional Aberdeen squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Considine, McKenna, Ojo, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Ferguson, Bryson, Wright, Campbell, Cosgrove, Main, McLennan. May, Wilson, Anderson, Cerny.

Provisional Hearts squad: Zlamal, Doyle, Smith, White, Souttar, Berra, Brandon, Halkett, Dikamona, Burns, Hickey, Bozanic, Clare, Walker, Cochrane, McDonald, Moore, Morrison, Naismith, Washington, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena.

