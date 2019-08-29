Everton boss Marco Silva feels his summer signings need more time to settle but praised their performance against Lincoln. Four players were handed their full debuts at Lincoln on Wednesday night. While one player battled and beat the on-line trolls.

Moise Kean was one of four players to make their full debut in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The striker, signed from Juventus this month, was one of five changes to the team as fellow new recruits Fabian Delph, Alex Iwobi and Djibril Sidibe also made their first starts for the Blues.

Iwobi was on the score sheet along with Lucas Digne, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison as Everton won 4-2 at Sincil Bank and progressed to the third round, where they will travel to Sheffield Wednesday.

“The players making their first starts did well. We are talking about quality players,” said Silva.

“They need time, more time to reach best physical condition, also. But they did well and for sure in the future we will see more from them.”

“Fabian did really, really well. It’s no surprise to me, he has the capacity to do that. Of course Alex as well did really good, Moise Kean in some moments did well also. I know Sidibe when he’s more settled in our team will help also.”

“The attitude was good. But we don’t talk about just one or two players, I think we as a team did well too.”

Richarlison has hit back after he was trolled for his over-the-top celebration after scoring against Lincoln in the Carabao Cup. He wasn’t doing a Messi, as he was accused of, but was showing the team name, not his name on the back, as Messi is known to do. Richarlison was booked for his actions.

He wrote: “Play for the name on the front of the shirt and they’ll remember the name on the back.”