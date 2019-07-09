Celtic begin their European campaign in the Bosnian capital on Tuesday.

The Hoops kick off the first of a potential four Champions League qualifiers against Sarajevo.

Here are the main talking points ahead of the first leg.

Lennon’s Back in Europe

Neil Lennon is back in Europe with Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon led Hibernian to victories over Faroese and Greek opposition last season but this is his first European sojourn with Celtic since guiding them into the Champions League group stage in 2013-14. He masterminded victory over Barcelona and a run to the last 16 the previous season.

Griffiths Return?

Leigh Griffiths is set to feature (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Striker Leigh Griffiths has shown he has not lost his goalscoring knack in pre-season and has travelled with the squad as he bids to make his competitive comeback following seven months on the sidelines as he attempts to bounce back from personal issues. He is likely to start on the bench with Odsonne Edouard leading the way.

New Arrivals

Christopher Jullien may make his debut (Andy Hampson/PA)

Ukrainian winger Marian Shved will not make his long-awaited debut after picking up a knock in training. But defender Christopher Jullien could start following his summer move from Toulouse and left-back Boli Bolingoli could also feature with Kieran Tierney working his way back from hernia surgery. Jonny Hayes could get the nod though given Bolingoli’s recent arrival from Rapid Vienna. Former Bolton midfielder Luca Connell has also been listed in the squad.