Nobody can deny that Spurs are rattled at the moment. The manager is being linked with a move away as is legend Harry Kane.

There were some rumours that the issue at the club was that Jan Vertonghen has slept with Christian Eriksen’s girlfriend. Both players have be unsettled and could also being heading to the exit door. But it seems this is not the reason why they are not happy.

Both Eriksen and married Spurs pal Vertonghen, 32, have taken to Twitter to slam the story.

The Danish star, quote-tweeting one of the fake reports, simply wrote the word, “bulls***”, complete with a sleeping emoji.

And no sooner had he posted that, Vertonghen quote tweeted that with a series of emojis, including a heart next to Eriksen’s Twitter handle.

The original tweet spreading the fake news read: “Christian Eriksen’s wife has reportedly been caught having an affair with his team-mate Jan Vertonghen.”



C

The Tottenham playmaker, 27, and girlfriend Sabrina Kvist have been together since 2012.

However, there have been worrying issues regarding Pochettino and his future.

Tottenham players fear manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a way out of the north London club.

Sources have told Sportsmail that the Argentine has become noticeably distant at the club’s training centre since returning this summer.

After Tuesday’s humiliating 7-2 defeat by Bayern Munich — the first time the club have ever conceded seven at home — Pochettino stressed the importance for the club to stick together. However, his mood has led players to feel their manager is having doubts over his future.

Also Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Harry Kane to consider leaving Tottenham.

He told BT Sport: ‘What are you in the game for? Are you in the game to be a one-club man or to win trophies? Do Spurs look like a team capable of winning trophies? I don’t think so.



‘Leeds is a similar example, I was maybe a year or two younger than Harry but I was in a team at a Champions League semi-final, nearly won the league.

‘But I thought I had a better chance elsewhere and I had the opportunity to go. I made a very quick decision to go and win trophies.

‘Harry Kane is probably thinking about it and having those same questions.

‘They need answering soon. ‘He’s 26 and you only have a small window of opportunity, they come and go very quickly.’





