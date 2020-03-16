Football star has Jan Vertonghen spoken of his “shock” as his family were robbed at knifepoint inside their London home last Tuesday while he was away on Champions League duty.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident but have made no arrests.

The player’s wife, Sophie de Vries, and their two young children were at their home in north London when four men wearing balaclavas broke in shortly before 8pm– the time Tottenham’s match, in which Vertonghen was an unused substitute, was kicking off.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender dressed in tracksuit bottoms and t-shirt only opened his door a few inches ajar at his Belsize Park home this afternoon.

Jan said: “I’m OK I’m OK. I’m not really ready to do interviews yet.”

When asked about how his family are, he said: “They’re OK. They’re in shock but…it is what it is.

“They’re still in shock.”

When asked about what was taken from the property, he said: “I’m sorry I can’t tell you. We want to keep it as private as we can.

“It got leaked in the press somehow. We have our statements and we want to keep it there.

“Obviously, it’s a big shock for everyone.”

A next door neighbour said they had heard about the incident but did not want to speak about it to the press.

She said: “I think they’re quite private.

“I don’t think they’d want me talking. If they want to talk about it, I think they’ll talk about it.”

Jan’s four storey home is in a quiet residential area in north London, estimated to be worth around £3 million on Zoopla.

On the side of the door is a plaque that reads: “Jan, Sophie and Leyla – Home Is Where The Heart Is”.